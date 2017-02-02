Super Bowl 51: Odds steady for New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons

OddsSharkFeb 2, 2017, 7:48 PM EST

With each team seemingly as much of a picture of health as it can be after 18 games, the New England Patriots remain a field-goal favorite against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots are listed as three-point favorites against the Falcons with a 59.5-point total in the Super Bowl 51 matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The NFL championship game takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, where 13 seasons ago the Patriots won the second of their four titles.

New England is 4-6 straight-up and against the spread in its last 10 games as a favorite of four or fewer points. Since Dan Quinn took over the Falcons in 2015, they are 8-2 SU and ATS as a underdog of four points or fewer, but obviously none of those were playoff games, let alone a Super Bowl.

The reason the lines have not shifted is that both teams got through the NFC and AFC Championship Games relatively unscathed. The Falcons, who are 13-5 SU and 12-6 ATS, have two major components of their league-leading offense, WR Julio Jones (sprained toe) and C Alex Mack (left fibula), back on the field at practice.

Quinn was the defensive coordinator when the Seattle Seahawks went to two Super Bowls, routing the Denver Broncos at the end of the 2013 season and coming up one yard short – thanks, Pete Carroll – against the Patriots in 2014.

Quinn-guided teams are 7-1 SU in their last eight playoff games. Atlanta, which has NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. helping it generate pressure with a four-man pass rush – a must since Tom Brady shreds blitzes – is allowing five fewer points per game in the playoffs than in the regular season.

Incidentally, there are +300 odds on Matt Ryan winning regular-season MVP and Super Bowl MVP, which hasn’t been accomplished since Kurt Warner in the 1999 season. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks who collected regular-season MVP hardware after leading their team to a conference title lost in the Super Bowl, including Tom Brady in 2007.

The Patriots are 16-2 SU and 15-3 ATS and their only new injury of note is run-stuffing DT Alan Branch (toe). The bye week should be a salve for WR Chris Hogan (thigh), WR Danny Amendola (ankle) and TE Martellus Bennett (knee).

Brady will be facing an Atlanta defense that finished the regular season with an unsightly 31-to-12 TD/interception ratio. The Falcons’ 4.5 yards per rush allowed was also 26th in the NFL, and they might have been fortunate that neither of their NFC playoff opponents, the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers, were strong in the rushing phase.

This will be the 10th time Bill Belichick has had direct control of a defense in the Super Bowl and the previous nine opponents averaged 22.3 points, compared to a cumulative 25.2 through the regular season. Belichick’s team has also prevailed two of three times (against the 1990 Bills and 2001 Rams, with a loss against the 1996 Packers) when it has faced the No. 1-ranked offense. Of course, both wins came down to the final seconds and a placekicker.

Super Bowl LI odds: Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga spark prop bets for Sunday

OddsSharkJan 31, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

The game may be the thing for the die-hard football fans, but the beauty of Super Bowl wagering is the 50/50 propositions on events related to the football game.

For starters, country star Luke Bryan will perform The Star-Spangled Banner prior to the NFL championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday. The over/under on the duration of the national anthem is two minutes 15 seconds, with each prop listed at -120 on the moneyline, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The last 11 anthem performers have needed an average of 1:58 to complete the song.

Bryan is listed at -200 to be wearing jeans when he starts the anthem (+150 for any other type of attire) and -700 to not leave out any words, as Christina Aguilera did a few years back.

Picking heads or tails, or either the Atlanta Falcons or New England Patriots to win the coin toss are each listed at -105. The coin has come up tails in the last three Super Bowls, after a five-year stretch of landing heads. The team winning the coin toss is 6-9 in the last 15 years, so perhaps bettors should feel secure picking the team they feel will lose the game.

Pop singer Lady Gaga may rely on shock value with her outfits, but lead halftime entertainers tend to go with the tried-and-true from their song catalogs.

Given the political climate in the United States, it’s not surprising that Born This Way, which includes empowerment themes, is favored at +225 to be the first song that Gaga performs. Bad Romance is second at +250, with Edge of Glory (+600), Just Dance (+1000) and Poker Face (+1000) also on the board.

Lastly, but certainly not least, there is the prop wager on what color of Gatorade (for betting purposes, Gatorade can be any liquid) will be poured over the winning coach. Clear/water, lime/green, orange and yellow are each listed at +300. Each team’s color is on the board, with the red of the Falcons listed at +600 and the blue of the Patriots listed at +750.

Orange has been used in four of the last seven years. Only twice in the past 16 years has the color synced with the winning team’s color – the Pittsburgh Steelers (yellow) after Super Bowl 43 and the Denver Broncos (orange) after last season’s Super Bowl 50.

As for the game, the Patriots are three-point favorites against the Falcons with a 58.5 total.

Patriots looking to break slump for betting favorites at Super Bowl LI

OddsSharkJan 24, 2017, 12:59 AM EST

With their vast collective edge in Super Bowl experience, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are favored against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, although that’s not always a harbinger of success.

The Patriots opened as the three-point favorite against the Falcons with a 58.5-point total in the Super Bowl LI matchup, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The NFL’s championship game will be played on February 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston, with Brady trying to become the first quarterback with five Super Bowl victories while the Falcons will try to win their first championship.

The favored team is 0-5 straight-up and against the spread in the last five Super Bowl matchups, according to the OddsShark NFL Database. The Patriots are also 1-4 ATS in their last five games in the Super Bowl, although three of those matchups saw them raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The other general trend is that the designated away team is 8-2 SU in the last 10 years, and New England will be considered the away team, just as it was when it defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX two seasons ago.

The Falcons, who are 13-5 SU and 12-6 ATS, have lost and failed to cover the spread in their last four games against the Patriots. The Falcons are also 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games against the AFC. A team’s more recent body of work can have more bearing than a sample stretching beyond a decade, though, and with Ryan as the triggerman in their well-balanced offense the Falcons are 6-2 SU and 7-1 ATS in their last eight games as an underdog.

They are also 6-2 SU and ATS in their last eight games against teams with winning records.

The Patriots are 16-2 SU and 15-3 ATS on the season, including a current 7-0 ATS run. New England’s ability to peak at the right time is not overestimated either, as they are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS over the last three postseasons. They are also 6-1 SU in their last seven playoff games as a favorite, with the loss coming last season in the AFC Championship Game on the road against the Denver Broncos, who had a historically dominant defense.

The Patriots are 13-4 SU against the NFC over the last four seasons. The opposing quarterbacks of record for the losses were Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Sam Bradford and Cam Newton.

The total has gone OVER in the Falcons’ last eight games. The total has gone OVER in six of the Patriots’ last seven games against teams with winning records. The total has gone UNDER in three of the Patriots’ last four games in the Super Bowl.