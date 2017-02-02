Howson leads after Day 1 of Herald Sun Tour, Froome sixth

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australian cyclist Damien Howson took the overall lead in the Herald Sun Tour after winning the grueling opening Falls Creek stage on Thursday, leaving three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome in sixth place.
Howson leads Orica-Scott teammate Esteban Chaves and Froome by more than a minute. It was the first professional win for Howson, the 2013 under-23 world time-trial champion.
The stage had been billed as a duel between Froome and Chaves, the two best climbers in the field.
But Howson and Froome’s Team Sky teammate Kenny Ellisonde broke clear of the main group midway up the 29-kilometer climb to the finish at Falls Creek that highlighted the 174-kilometer opening stage from Wangaratta.
Once they caught leader Steve Lampier of Britain, the pair continued building a lead. Howson then attacked inside the last three kilometers and won by 32 seconds.
Lampier’s Australian teammate Jai Hindley also had a strong opening day, catching and then passing Ellisonde for second place.
Ellisonde finished third at 47 seconds, while Australian Michael Storer was fourth and Chaves was fifth over the line at a minute and 10 seconds.
Froome was a second further back in sixth spot.
Howson leads Hindley overall by 38 seconds and Ellisonde is third at 53 seconds.
The Tour concludes Sunday with a hilly last stage at Kinglake north of Melbourne.
“Team Sky are one of the world’s strongest teams so I guarantee they are going to throw everything they have (at us),” Howson said. “There’s still a lot of tough stages to come, but I also have a very strong team behind me.”
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year’s Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women’s race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year.
Organizers revealed the route Tuesday, along with announcing that Jens Voigt, Freddie Rodriguez and three-time Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong will serve as ambassadors.
After the opening circuit stage in Sacramento on May 14, the men’s race takes riders from Modesto to San Jose, Pismo Beach to Morro Bay, Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita and up the iconic climb of Mt. Baldy. There is also a time trial at Big Bear Lake before the final stage to Pasadena.
The women’s race, which begins May 11 in South Lake Tahoe, became the only U.S. race on this year’s WorldTour calendar when the Philly Cycling Classic was canceled last month.
GEELONG, Australia — German sprinter Nikias Arndt timed his finish perfectly to deny Australian Cameron Meyer a win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday.
Meyer launched an attack with 600 meters left in the 174-kilometer (107-mile) race at Geelong, but he was overtaken on the line. The German Sunweb rider was too quick for Australian Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott), who finished second, and third-place Meyer.
On Saturday, Dutch Olympian Annamiek van Vleuten sprinted clear of four other lead riders to win the women’s event.
The Orica-Scott rider was leading the Rio de Janeiro Olympics road race in the last 10 kilometers in August when she crashed on a descent. Van Vleuten suffered back injuries and a severe concussion, but she soon returned to racing.
The race Saturday had 87 starters from 15 teams and covered 113 kilometers (70 miles). American Ruth Winder was second and Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan third.