Betting trends on the Capitals’ side as they face Bruins on Wednesday

OddsSharkFeb 1, 2017, 12:29 AM EST

The Washington Capitals failing to defeat the Boston Bruins in their matchup on Wednesday night would involve bucking two recent betting trends in inter-divisional games.

The Capitals are 9-1 in their last 10 home games against teams from the Atlantic Division and, interestingly enough, the OddsShark NHL Database notes the Bruins are 1-9 in their last 10 road games against teams residing in the Metropolitan Division.

Each team is playing for the second night in a row, with the Bruins coming off a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning as -120 road favorites on the NHL betting lines at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on Tuesday while the Capitals lost against the New York Islanders as -135 road favorites. Each team had to travel after its game.

Boston, which is 26-21-6 on the season, has struggled on the road, with just seven wins in  their last 19 games away from home. The Bruins, who are bolstered up front by all-star forward Brad Marchand, have scored at least four goals in each of their last three games. Zdeno Chara and all-star goalie Tuukka Rask furnish Boston with a solid defense.

Washington is 33-11-6 on the season, including a 7-3 mark over its last 10 games. Potent forwards Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov have long been the headliners in the nation’s capital, but the reason the Capitals have the best record in the NHL is that they have allowed the fewest goals in the league (105) thanks in large part to goalie Braden Holtby.

Holtby has typically been able to keep the Bruins to two or fewer goals, which is part of why the Capitals are 6-1 at home against Boston over the last five seasons.

The Capitals will likely have to be productive at even strength, since the Bruins penalty kill is ranked second in the league.

If Rask gets the nod for the Bruins on Wednesday he will be making the second of back-to-back starts. Holtby will be more rested, since backup goalie Philipp Grubauer handled the game against the Islanders on Tuesday night.

The total has gone over in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games. The total has gone over in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games against Metropolitan Division teams, with two pushes. The total has gone over in seven of the Capitals’ last 10 games, with one push.

Rangers home favorites vs. Flyers for Wednesday Night Rivalry

OddsSharkJan 25, 2017, 12:12 AM EST

Ryan McDonagh and the New York Rangers have been winning games without generating offense, which could catch up to them against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

The host Rangers are a -175 betting favorite against the +145 underdog Flyers with a 5.5-goal total for their Metropolitan Division clash, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rangers, curiously, are only 4-6 in their last 10 home games at Madison Square Garden when they were a favorite of -150 or greater on the moneyline.

Philadelphia is 23-19-6 this season and is struggling significantly of late, with a 3-7 mark in their last 10 games. Captain Claude Giroux will have to buck two trends – one goal in his last 11 games overall and zero in his last 15 against the Rangers and superstar goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason is also coming off of an excellent performance during a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday, which he will try to carry over against the Rangers.

The Flyers are 1-9 in their last 10 games as an underdog, as well as 2-8 in their last 10 games as a road underdog, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

New York is 31-16-1, including 6-4 over their last 10 games. Bolstered by the standout goaltending of Lundqvist and leadership from the likes of McDonagh, the Rangers are 6-4 in their last 10 games as the favorite.

New York has had fewer than 20 shots on goal in each of their past two games, but won both. The Rangers rely on offense by committee and their depth will  be compromised with C  Kevin Hayes (leg) expected to miss the game. The likes of C Derek Stepan and LW Mats Zuccarello may have to pick up the slack. The Rangers’ power play is also in an 0-for-11 funk.

The Rangers are 2-0 at home against the Flyers this season, and won three of the four games last season when the goalie matchup was Mason against Lundqvist.

The total has gone over in five of the Flyers’ last 10 games. The total has gone under five of the last 10 times the Flyers were an underdog on the road with a moneyline of +140 or greater. The total has gone over in six of the Rangers’ last 10 games. The total has gone under only once in the Rangers’ last 10 home games against their division.

Blackhawks, Penguins leading the way on updated Stanley Cup odds

OddsSharkDec 14, 2016, 11:20 PM EST

When poring over the latest 2017 Stanley Cup futures, it’s important to remember that only four franchises – all in major U.S. markets – have raised the NHL championship trophy over the last eight seasons.

As a parity-driven league, the NHL would probably prefer that to change, but it’s not surprising that the Chicago Blackhawks at +700 and the Pittsburgh Penguins at +800 have the top odds to win the Stanley Cup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Six months out from the Stanley Cup final in June, they might be the safest, if lowest-reward picks available.

The Blackhawks, led by reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane and center Jonathan Toews, are leading the Central Division. One red flag with Chicago is that their penalty killing is nearly the worst in the league, which could be an Achilles heel in the playoffs. Sidney Crosby, of course, is scoring at a practically career-high rate for the Penguins, who are also pushing for top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Beyond that big two, though, several other teams possess value. Now that star goalie Henrik Lundqvist can take more nights off thanks to the emergence of understudy Antti Raanta, the New York Rangers (+1000) might be better equipped for the long haul of a two-month playoff run. The Rangers have made the third round three times during the Lundqvist era.

The Montreal Canadiens, with franchise goalie Carey Price, are now listed at +1100 on those NHL betting lines by virtue of a strong start. No franchise from Canada has won the Cup since Montreal did in 1993, but that trend is overdue to end. The defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks are also finding their form with defenseman Brent Burns leading the team in scoring,

The presence of 19-year-old wunderkind Connor McDavid has pulled the Edmonton Oilers (+1200) up the board, but it might be too soon to tell whether Edmonton’s endless rebuild has finally come to fruition.

Some of the longer shots worth monitoring include the Minnesota Wild (+1800), Columbus Blue Jackets (+2500, after opening at +10000 in preseason) and Boston Bruins (+2800). The Wild boast the best goal differential in the Western Conference and have been fortified by the goaltending of Devan Dubnyk and the leadership of center Eric Staal.

While playoff success is alien to Columbus, a breakout from center Sam Gagner and a balanced attack have them high up on most experts’ playoff rankings. Boston has also managed to stay competitive in the tough Atlantic Division despite having one of the NHL’s lowest shooting percentages. When those bounces start to go the Bruins’ way, they could be very dangerous.