German sprinter Arndt wins Cadel Evans Great Ocean race

GEELONG, Australia — German sprinter Nikias Arndt timed his finish perfectly to deny Australian Cameron Meyer a win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday.

Meyer launched an attack with 600 meters left in the 174-kilometer (107-mile) race at Geelong, but he was overtaken on the line. The German Sunweb rider was too quick for Australian Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott), who finished second, and third-place Meyer.

On Saturday, Dutch Olympian Annamiek van Vleuten sprinted clear of four other lead riders to win the women’s event.

The Orica-Scott rider was leading the Rio de Janeiro Olympics road race in the last 10 kilometers in August when she crashed on a descent. Van Vleuten suffered back injuries and a severe concussion, but she soon returned to racing.

The race Saturday had 87 starters from 15 teams and covered 113 kilometers (70 miles). American Ruth Winder was second and Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan third.