Dutch Olympian Van Vleuten wins Australian road race

GEELONG, Australia — Dutch Olympian Annemiek van Vleuten sprinted clear of four other lead riders to win the women’s event in the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Saturday.
The Orica-Scott rider was leading the Rio de Janeiro Olympics road race in the last 10 kilometers in August when she crashed on a descent. Van Vleuten suffered back injuries and a severe concussion, but she soon returned to racing.
She said Saturday she is using the Olympic accident to help motivate herself – “I don’t want it to disappear, because it was one of the best races of my life and I don’t want to ever forget about it – only the ending, maybe,” she said.
The race Saturday had 87 starters from 15 teams and covered 113 kilometers (70 miles).
Van Vleuten finished in a time of 3 hours, 4 minutes, 13 seconds. American Ruth Winder was second, Mayuko Hagiwara of Japan third, Lucy Kennedy of Australia fourth and Britain’s Emma Pooley fifth, all in the same time as the winner.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This year’s Tour of California will cover 575 miles from Sacramento to Pasadena, while the women’s race that precedes it in May will be the only UCI WorldTour race in the U.S. this year.
Organizers revealed the route Tuesday, along with announcing that Jens Voigt, Freddie Rodriguez and three-time Olympic time trial champion Kristin Armstrong will serve as ambassadors.
After the opening circuit stage in Sacramento on May 14, the men’s race takes riders from Modesto to San Jose, Pismo Beach to Morro Bay, Santa Barbara to Santa Clarita and up the iconic climb of Mt. Baldy. There is also a time trial at Big Bear Lake before the final stage to Pasadena.
The women’s race, which begins May 11 in South Lake Tahoe, became the only U.S. race on this year’s WorldTour calendar when the Philly Cycling Classic was canceled last month.
GEELONG, Australia — German sprinter Nikias Arndt timed his finish perfectly to deny Australian Cameron Meyer a win at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race on Sunday.
Meyer launched an attack with 600 meters left in the 174-kilometer (107-mile) race at Geelong, but he was overtaken on the line. The German Sunweb rider was too quick for Australian Simon Gerrans (Orica-Scott), who finished second, and third-place Meyer.
