Rangers home favorites vs. Flyers for Wednesday Night Rivalry

OddsSharkJan 25, 2017, 12:12 AM EST

Ryan McDonagh and the New York Rangers have been winning games without generating offense, which could catch up to them against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

The host Rangers are a -175 betting favorite against the +145 underdog Flyers with a 5.5-goal total for their Metropolitan Division clash, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Rangers, curiously, are only 4-6 in their last 10 home games at Madison Square Garden when they were a favorite of -150 or greater on the moneyline.

Philadelphia is 23-19-6 this season and is struggling significantly of late, with a 3-7 mark in their last 10 games. Captain Claude Giroux will have to buck two trends – one goal in his last 11 games overall and zero in his last 15 against the Rangers and superstar goalie Henrik Lundqvist.

Flyers goaltender Steve Mason is also coming off of an excellent performance during a 3-2 win against the New York Islanders on Sunday, which he will try to carry over against the Rangers.

The Flyers are 1-9 in their last 10 games as an underdog, as well as 2-8 in their last 10 games as a road underdog, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

New York is 31-16-1, including 6-4 over their last 10 games. Bolstered by the standout goaltending of Lundqvist and leadership from the likes of McDonagh, the Rangers are 6-4 in their last 10 games as the favorite.

New York has had fewer than 20 shots on goal in each of their past two games, but won both. The Rangers rely on offense by committee and their depth will  be compromised with C  Kevin Hayes (leg) expected to miss the game. The likes of C Derek Stepan and LW Mats Zuccarello may have to pick up the slack. The Rangers’ power play is also in an 0-for-11 funk.

The Rangers are 2-0 at home against the Flyers this season, and won three of the four games last season when the goalie matchup was Mason against Lundqvist.

The total has gone over in five of the Flyers’ last 10 games. The total has gone under five of the last 10 times the Flyers were an underdog on the road with a moneyline of +140 or greater. The total has gone over in six of the Rangers’ last 10 games. The total has gone under only once in the Rangers’ last 10 home games against their division.

Blackhawks, Penguins leading the way on updated Stanley Cup odds

OddsSharkDec 14, 2016, 11:20 PM EST

When poring over the latest 2017 Stanley Cup futures, it’s important to remember that only four franchises – all in major U.S. markets – have raised the NHL championship trophy over the last eight seasons.

As a parity-driven league, the NHL would probably prefer that to change, but it’s not surprising that the Chicago Blackhawks at +700 and the Pittsburgh Penguins at +800 have the top odds to win the Stanley Cup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Six months out from the Stanley Cup final in June, they might be the safest, if lowest-reward picks available.

The Blackhawks, led by reigning Hart Trophy winner Patrick Kane and center Jonathan Toews, are leading the Central Division. One red flag with Chicago is that their penalty killing is nearly the worst in the league, which could be an Achilles heel in the playoffs. Sidney Crosby, of course, is scoring at a practically career-high rate for the Penguins, who are also pushing for top spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Beyond that big two, though, several other teams possess value. Now that star goalie Henrik Lundqvist can take more nights off thanks to the emergence of understudy Antti Raanta, the New York Rangers (+1000) might be better equipped for the long haul of a two-month playoff run. The Rangers have made the third round three times during the Lundqvist era.

The Montreal Canadiens, with franchise goalie Carey Price, are now listed at +1100 on those NHL betting lines by virtue of a strong start. No franchise from Canada has won the Cup since Montreal did in 1993, but that trend is overdue to end. The defending Western Conference champion San Jose Sharks are also finding their form with defenseman Brent Burns leading the team in scoring,

The presence of 19-year-old wunderkind Connor McDavid has pulled the Edmonton Oilers (+1200) up the board, but it might be too soon to tell whether Edmonton’s endless rebuild has finally come to fruition.

Some of the longer shots worth monitoring include the Minnesota Wild (+1800), Columbus Blue Jackets (+2500, after opening at +10000 in preseason) and Boston Bruins (+2800). The Wild boast the best goal differential in the Western Conference and have been fortified by the goaltending of Devan Dubnyk and the leadership of center Eric Staal.

While playoff success is alien to Columbus, a breakout from center Sam Gagner and a balanced attack have them high up on most experts’ playoff rankings. Boston has also managed to stay competitive in the tough Atlantic Division despite having one of the NHL’s lowest shooting percentages. When those bounces start to go the Bruins’ way, they could be very dangerous.

Quartet of teams tied atop updated odds to win Stanley Cup

OddsSharkNov 7, 2016, 11:33 PM EST

Four weeks into the season, there has been major movement on the 2017 Stanley Cup odds.

Four teams – the Chicago Blackhawks, Montreal Canadiens, reigning champion Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals – share the top odds at +900 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

And the teams trending the most in each direction are the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. Edmonton, which is on the upswing thanks to generational talent Connor McDavid, has seen its odds come down from +7500 to +1000. The Kings, who did not record a win in regulation time until their 12th game, have seen their odds rise from +850 at the outset of the season to +2500 on those NHL betting lines.

The Oilers have not made the playoffs since 2006, but one only need look at the recent success of the Blackhawks (Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane) and Penguins (Sidney Crosby) to know a team which spends years amassing high draft picks can hit its stride very quickly. The Oilers have one of the NHL’s most productive offenses, which is going to keep them in a lot of games. Their odds still carry a lot of value.

Results in hockey are much more random than in other team sports. It is not surprising that most of the teams at the top of the board have a PDO – a team’s shooting percentage combined with the save percentage of its goalies – well above 100. Teams tend to regress or rise toward the mean over time. According to the PDO tables at SportingCharts.com, the New York Rangers (+1000), Blackhawks and Canadiens are all having a high degree of puck luck early in the season.

In Montreal’s case, one couldn’t be faulted for betting on a team which now has franchise goalie Carey Price fully healthy. Washington, led by captain Alex Ovechkin and bolstered by goalie Braden Holtby, is off to a strong start that is sustainable. Each seems to have the most solid case among the leaders.

The teams which currently possess value include the Dallas Stars (+2000) and the aforementioned Kings (+2500). Dallas has started slowly, but if the Stars get an upgrade in goal to back up their skilled attack, they could be poised for a run in the Western Conference.

The fact that the Kings have been snakebit scoring-wise during a small sample of games does not mean a team with premier defenseman such as Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin could not be a dangerous playoff team. The Kings were the No. 8 seed when they won their first Cup in 2012. At this juncture, they have a lot of value.