California Chrome headlines Pegasus World Cup Invitational

STAMFORD, Conn. – California Chrome, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2014 and the winningest North American horse in career prize money, headlines a star-studded field in the debut of the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race, from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 28, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
California Chrome has seven victories in his last eight starts. He faces competition from Arrogate, who won five races last year including a tight victory over California Chrome in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Keen Ice, who upset Triple Crown winner American Pharoah at the 2015 Travers Stakes, will also run in the race.
Mike Tirico hosts the show, alongside Hall-of-Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey; analyst Randy Moss; analyst/handicapper Eddie Olczyk; host/reporter Laffit Pincay, III; and reporter Donna Brothers. E! News’ Maria Menounos joins the telecast as a co-host, covering the pageantry, celebrities, and fashion at the event.
Coverage will include a feature on California Chrome, who was bred for just $10,500 and has won more than $14 million on the racetrack. If he wins the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, he will have more career earnings than any horse in the history of worldwide thoroughbred racing.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Classic Empire, winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile, is among 418 3-year-old thoroughbreds made eligible during the early nomination period to compete in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont stakes.
Five fillies and 18 horses based outside North America, including nine from Japan, are also among the early nominees for the Triple Crown series.
The Kentucky Derby is May 6, the Preakness is May 20 and the Belmont is June 10.
This year’s early nominations are up 13.6 percent from last year, when the early period attracted 368 horses. Another nine horses were made eligible during the late nomination period to raise last year’s total to 377.
It costs owners and trainers $600 to nominate their horses during the early period, which ended last Saturday. The late period, requiring a payment of $6,000, is underway and ends on March 20. Horses have a final chance to become eligible at the time of entry for each race when the Derby requires payment of $200,000; the Preakness is $150,000; and the Belmont is $75,000.
Todd Pletcher led all trainers with 33 horses nominated. Bob Baffert and Doug O’Neill tied for second with 21.
Calumet Farm in Lexington, Kentucky, led all owners with 14 horses nominated, one more than Zayat Stables, the owner of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.
Last year, each Triple Crown race had a different winner.
NEW YORK (AP) Takrees rallied from last place to win the $100,000 Interborough Stakes for fillies and mares in the rain and fog at Aqueduct on Sunday.
Hot City Girl and Disco Chick were locked in a speed duel while Takrees trailed in the six-horse field. Disco Chick won that battle and appeared to be on her way to victory until Takrees emerged in deep stretch.
The 4-year-old trained by Kiaran McLaughlin surged to win by a neck, her third victory in 11 starts and first in a stakes.
Iran Ortiz Jr. was aboard for the six furlongs in 1:11.70.
Takrees paid $7.40, $4.20 and $2.50.
Disco Chick returned $5.40 and $3.30. Hot City Girl held third as the 9-5 favorite, paying $2.50 to show.