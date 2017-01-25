California Chrome headlines Pegasus World Cup Invitational

STAMFORD, Conn. – California Chrome, winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes in 2014 and the winningest North American horse in career prize money, headlines a star-studded field in the debut of the $12 Million Pegasus World Cup Invitational, the world’s richest horse race , from Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., this Saturday, Jan. 28, live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

California Chrome has seven victories in his last eight starts. He faces competition from Arrogate, who won five races last year including a tight victory over California Chrome in the Breeders’ Cup Classic in November. Keen Ice, who upset Triple Crown winner American Pharoah at the 2015 Travers Stakes, will also run in the race.

Mike Tirico hosts the show, alongside Hall-of-Fame jockey and analyst Jerry Bailey; analyst Randy Moss; analyst/handicapper Eddie Olczyk; host/reporter Laffit Pincay, III; and reporter Donna Brothers. E! News’ Maria Menounos joins the telecast as a co-host, covering the pageantry, celebrities, and fashion at the event.

Coverage will include a feature on California Chrome, who was bred for just $10,500 and has won more than $14 million on the racetrack. If he wins the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, he will have more career earnings than any horse in the history of worldwide thoroughbred racing.