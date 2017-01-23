ap_080405020365
Takrees rallies from last in Aqueduct’s Interborough Stakes

Associated PressJan 23, 2017, 10:48 PM EST

NEW YORK (AP) Takrees rallied from last place to win the $100,000 Interborough Stakes for fillies and mares in the rain and fog at Aqueduct on Sunday.

Hot City Girl and Disco Chick were locked in a speed duel while Takrees trailed in the six-horse field. Disco Chick won that battle and appeared to be on her way to victory until Takrees emerged in deep stretch.

The 4-year-old trained by Kiaran McLaughlin surged to win by a neck, her third victory in 11 starts and first in a stakes.

Iran Ortiz Jr. was aboard for the six furlongs in 1:11.70.

Takrees paid $7.40, $4.20 and $2.50.

Disco Chick returned $5.40 and $3.30. Hot City Girl held third as the 9-5 favorite, paying $2.50 to show.

Prize Exhibit wins $100,000 Megahertz Stakes at Santa Anita

Associated PressJan 18, 2017, 10:37 PM EST

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Prize Exhibit rallied from fifth with three furlongs remaining and won the $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for older fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths Monday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Prize Exhibit ran a mile on turf in 1:35.56 and paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.40.

Ireland-bred Jeremy’s Legacy returned $9 and $4.60. The Mystic was another head back in third and paid $3.40 to show as the 3-1 second choice.

The Grade 3 victory, worth $60,000, increased Prize Exhibit’s career earnings to $637,045, with seven wins in 31 starts. She had been winless in 10 starts since capturing the Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes at the track a year ago.

“She can be tricky,” trainer Jim Cassidy said. “We’ve had to do a lot of different things with her and she’s just been happier lately.”

Green Gratto by a head in Aqueduct’s Toboggan Stakes

Associated PressJan 16, 2017, 8:54 PM EST

NEW YORK — Green Gratto held on to win the $125,000 Toboggan Stakes by a head on Monday at Aqueduct.

The 7-year-old set the pace under persistent pressure from Story to Tell. Green Gratto finally put away that rival in deep stretch, and had enough in reserve to fend off a final challenge from All Star Red.

The victory capped a big weekend at Aqueduct for jockey Kendrick Carmouche, who got three stakes wins in a four-day span.

The New Jersey-bred Green Gratto, owned and trained by Gaston Grant, earned his eighth win in 51 starts. The time was 1:10.74 for the six furlongs.

Green Gratto paid $7.30, $4.50 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.

All Star Red returned $11 and $3.40, and Stallwalkin’ Dude, the 4-5 favorite, paid $2.10 to show.