Takrees rallies from last in Aqueduct’s Interborough Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) Takrees rallied from last place to win the $100,000 Interborough Stakes for fillies and mares in the rain and fog at Aqueduct on Sunday.
Hot City Girl and Disco Chick were locked in a speed duel while Takrees trailed in the six-horse field. Disco Chick won that battle and appeared to be on her way to victory until Takrees emerged in deep stretch.
The 4-year-old trained by Kiaran McLaughlin surged to win by a neck, her third victory in 11 starts and first in a stakes.
Iran Ortiz Jr. was aboard for the six furlongs in 1:11.70.
Takrees paid $7.40, $4.20 and $2.50.
Disco Chick returned $5.40 and $3.30. Hot City Girl held third as the 9-5 favorite, paying $2.50 to show.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Prize Exhibit rallied from fifth with three furlongs remaining and won the $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for older fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths Monday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Prize Exhibit ran a mile on turf in 1:35.56 and paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.40.
Ireland-bred Jeremy’s Legacy returned $9 and $4.60. The Mystic was another head back in third and paid $3.40 to show as the 3-1 second choice.
The Grade 3 victory, worth $60,000, increased Prize Exhibit’s career earnings to $637,045, with seven wins in 31 starts. She had been winless in 10 starts since capturing the Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes at the track a year ago.
“She can be tricky,” trainer Jim Cassidy said. “We’ve had to do a lot of different things with her and she’s just been happier lately.”
NEW YORK — Green Gratto held on to win the $125,000 Toboggan Stakes by a head on Monday at Aqueduct.
The 7-year-old set the pace under persistent pressure from Story to Tell. Green Gratto finally put away that rival in deep stretch, and had enough in reserve to fend off a final challenge from All Star Red.
The victory capped a big weekend at Aqueduct for jockey Kendrick Carmouche, who got three stakes wins in a four-day span.
The New Jersey-bred Green Gratto, owned and trained by Gaston Grant, earned his eighth win in 51 starts. The time was 1:10.74 for the six furlongs.
Green Gratto paid $7.30, $4.50 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.
All Star Red returned $11 and $3.40, and Stallwalkin’ Dude, the 4-5 favorite, paid $2.10 to show.