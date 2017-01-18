Prize Exhibit wins $100,000 Megahertz Stakes at Santa Anita

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Prize Exhibit rallied from fifth with three furlongs remaining and won the $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for older fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths Monday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Mike Smith, Prize Exhibit ran a mile on turf in 1:35.56 and paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.40.

Ireland-bred Jeremy’s Legacy returned $9 and $4.60. The Mystic was another head back in third and paid $3.40 to show as the 3-1 second choice.

The Grade 3 victory, worth $60,000, increased Prize Exhibit’s career earnings to $637,045, with seven wins in 31 starts. She had been winless in 10 starts since capturing the Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes at the track a year ago.

“She can be tricky,” trainer Jim Cassidy said. “We’ve had to do a lot of different things with her and she’s just been happier lately.”