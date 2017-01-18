Prize Exhibit wins $100,000 Megahertz Stakes at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Prize Exhibit rallied from fifth with three furlongs remaining and won the $100,000 Megahertz Stakes for older fillies and mares by 1 1/4 lengths Monday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Mike Smith, Prize Exhibit ran a mile on turf in 1:35.56 and paid $8.80, $4.40 and $3.40.
Ireland-bred Jeremy’s Legacy returned $9 and $4.60. The Mystic was another head back in third and paid $3.40 to show as the 3-1 second choice.
The Grade 3 victory, worth $60,000, increased Prize Exhibit’s career earnings to $637,045, with seven wins in 31 starts. She had been winless in 10 starts since capturing the Grade 2 Monrovia Stakes at the track a year ago.
“She can be tricky,” trainer Jim Cassidy said. “We’ve had to do a lot of different things with her and she’s just been happier lately.”
NEW YORK — Green Gratto held on to win the $125,000 Toboggan Stakes by a head on Monday at Aqueduct.
The 7-year-old set the pace under persistent pressure from Story to Tell. Green Gratto finally put away that rival in deep stretch, and had enough in reserve to fend off a final challenge from All Star Red.
The victory capped a big weekend at Aqueduct for jockey Kendrick Carmouche, who got three stakes wins in a four-day span.
The New Jersey-bred Green Gratto, owned and trained by Gaston Grant, earned his eighth win in 51 starts. The time was 1:10.74 for the six furlongs.
Green Gratto paid $7.30, $4.50 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.
All Star Red returned $11 and $3.40, and Stallwalkin’ Dude, the 4-5 favorite, paid $2.10 to show.
NEW YORK (AP) Lockdown won her stakes debut Sunday, beating Libby’s Tail by 2+ lengths in the $100,000 Busanda for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.
Libby’s Tail, the 3-5 favorite, set the pace with Lockdown right behind before taking charge and turning for home.
Kendrick Carmouche rode for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott as Lockdown got her second win in three starts.
“She has such a long stride, you just have to time her run and she’ll take you home from there,” Carmouche said.
The time was 1:44.75 for the one mile, 70 yards.
Lockdown, the 2-1 second choice, paid $6.60, $2.50 and $2.10. Libby’s Tail returned $2.30 and $2.10 and No Sweat paid $3.20 to show.