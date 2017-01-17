Bruins favored at Detroit on Wednesday, while Kings host Sharks

While the Boston Bruins are coming off an ugly defeat, they take a strong recent track record against the Detroit Red Wings into their matchup on Wednesday.

All-Star goalie Tuukka Rask and the Bruins are -140 road betting favorites against the +110 underdog Red Wings with a 5.5-goal total for their betting matchup at Joe Louis Arena, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In the other major Wednesday night rivalry matchup, the San Jose Sharks travel down the California coast to face their Pacific Division rival, the Los Angeles Kings.

The Bruins, who are 23-19-5, are in action for the first time since Monday when they were shut out 4-0 by the New York Islanders, who fired coach Jack Capuano the following day. Boston is 8-2 SU in its last 10 games against the Red Wings, though, according to the OddsShark NHL Database. With standout forwards such as Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, the Bruins are among the NHL leaders in generating scoring chances.

The Red Wings, who are 19-19-6, are seeking their first three-game winning streak of the season and have had a three-day break since defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins last Saturday. Detroit has been counting on rookie goalie Jared Coreau and is 2-6 SU in home games against its division this season.

The total has gone under seven of the last 10 times that Boston has been a road favorite with a -125 to -500 moneyline, with two pushes. The total has also gone under in seven of the Bruins’ last 10 road games against fellow Atlantic Division teams.

The Sharks, 26-16-2 SU, will have to make a lineup adjustment now that RW Jonas Donskoi is on injured reserve and RW Barclay Goodrow has been called up from the minors as a reinforcement. Counting the playoffs, the Sharks are 7-3 SU in their last 10 road games against the Kings.

Sharks goalie Martin Jones has a 1.76 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in two starts against the Kings this season.

The Kings, 22-18-4 SU, are desperate for a home win since they are about to embark on a long road swing. Los Angeles has had an uneven output at the Staples Center, where it is 5-5 SU in its last 10 games against teams from its division. Captain Anze Kopitar (illness) is expected to return, but the Kings are still without key goal scorer Tyler Toffoli (knee).

The total has gone under only once in the Sharks’ last 10 road games, with six pushes.