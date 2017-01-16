Green Gratto by a head in Aqueduct’s Toboggan Stakes

NEW YORK — Green Gratto held on to win the $125,000 Toboggan Stakes by a head on Monday at Aqueduct.
The 7-year-old set the pace under persistent pressure from Story to Tell. Green Gratto finally put away that rival in deep stretch, and had enough in reserve to fend off a final challenge from All Star Red.
The victory capped a big weekend at Aqueduct for jockey Kendrick Carmouche, who got three stakes wins in a four-day span.
The New Jersey-bred Green Gratto, owned and trained by Gaston Grant, earned his eighth win in 51 starts. The time was 1:10.74 for the six furlongs.
Green Gratto paid $7.30, $4.50 and $2.40 as the 5-2 second choice.
All Star Red returned $11 and $3.40, and Stallwalkin’ Dude, the 4-5 favorite, paid $2.10 to show.
NEW YORK (AP) Lockdown won her stakes debut Sunday, beating Libby’s Tail by 2+ lengths in the $100,000 Busanda for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.
Libby’s Tail, the 3-5 favorite, set the pace with Lockdown right behind before taking charge and turning for home.
Kendrick Carmouche rode for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott as Lockdown got her second win in three starts.
“She has such a long stride, you just have to time her run and she’ll take you home from there,” Carmouche said.
The time was 1:44.75 for the one mile, 70 yards.
Lockdown, the 2-1 second choice, paid $6.60, $2.50 and $2.10. Libby’s Tail returned $2.30 and $2.10 and No Sweat paid $3.20 to show.
NEW ORLEANS — Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds say more horses have tested positive for equine herpes this week, resulting in the lengthening and expansion of existing quarantines.
The Receiving Barn returned a pair of positive tests, while two other barns returned 28 positive tests combined, resulting in 14-day quarantines being reset.
An additional barn was placed under quarantine when one horse there tested positive.
The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, making it contagious. EHV-1 can cause respiratory or neurological problems, as well as aborted or unhealthy pregnancies.
Racing continues at the Fair Grounds, where officials say they’re working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture to find places outside the Fair Grounds to isolate infected horses.