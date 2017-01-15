Lockdown wins by 2 1/2 lengths in Aqueduct’s Busanda Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) Lockdown won her stakes debut Sunday, beating Libby’s Tail by 2+ lengths in the $100,000 Busanda for 3-year-old fillies at Aqueduct.
Libby’s Tail, the 3-5 favorite, set the pace with Lockdown right behind before taking charge and turning for home.
Kendrick Carmouche rode for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott as Lockdown got her second win in three starts.
“She has such a long stride, you just have to time her run and she’ll take you home from there,” Carmouche said.
The time was 1:44.75 for the one mile, 70 yards.
Lockdown, the 2-1 second choice, paid $6.60, $2.50 and $2.10. Libby’s Tail returned $2.30 and $2.10 and No Sweat paid $3.20 to show.
NEW ORLEANS — Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds say more horses have tested positive for equine herpes this week, resulting in the lengthening and expansion of existing quarantines.
The Receiving Barn returned a pair of positive tests, while two other barns returned 28 positive tests combined, resulting in 14-day quarantines being reset.
An additional barn was placed under quarantine when one horse there tested positive.
The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, making it contagious. EHV-1 can cause respiratory or neurological problems, as well as aborted or unhealthy pregnancies.
Racing continues at the Fair Grounds, where officials say they’re working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture to find places outside the Fair Grounds to isolate infected horses.
NEW YORK — Wonder Gal romped to a 13+ length victory Friday in the $100,000 Ladies Handicap at Aqueduct.
The pacesetting win was the fourth in 17 starts for the 5-year-old trained by Leah Gyarmati. Kendrick Carmouche was aboard for the one mile, 70 yards in 1:42.45.
“Obviously, her performance today was spectacular,” Gyarmati said. “She seemed like she did it so easily.”
The Ladies Handicap was originally scheduled for the Jan. 7 card that was canceled because of snow.
The 3-2 favorite, Wonder Gal paid $5, $3.70 and $2.80.
Chorus Line was the distant runner up, returning $8.90 and $5.60.
Jet Majesty paid $4.30 to show.