More New Orleans Fair Grounds horses test positive for equine herpes

NEW ORLEANS — Officials at the New Orleans Fair Grounds say more horses have tested positive for equine herpes this week, resulting in the lengthening and expansion of existing quarantines.
The Receiving Barn returned a pair of positive tests, while two other barns returned 28 positive tests combined, resulting in 14-day quarantines being reset.
An additional barn was placed under quarantine when one horse there tested positive.
The virus, called EHV-1, is latent in many horses, but symptoms can emerge periodically, making it contagious. EHV-1 can cause respiratory or neurological problems, as well as aborted or unhealthy pregnancies.
Racing continues at the Fair Grounds, where officials say they’re working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture to find places outside the Fair Grounds to isolate infected horses.
NEW YORK — Wonder Gal romped to a 13+ length victory Friday in the $100,000 Ladies Handicap at Aqueduct.
The pacesetting win was the fourth in 17 starts for the 5-year-old trained by Leah Gyarmati. Kendrick Carmouche was aboard for the one mile, 70 yards in 1:42.45.
“Obviously, her performance today was spectacular,” Gyarmati said. “She seemed like she did it so easily.”
The Ladies Handicap was originally scheduled for the Jan. 7 card that was canceled because of snow.
The 3-2 favorite, Wonder Gal paid $5, $3.70 and $2.80.
Chorus Line was the distant runner up, returning $8.90 and $5.60.
Jet Majesty paid $4.30 to show.
ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita has canceled Thursday’s eight-race program because of heavy rainfall.
Track officials say 7 inches of rain from major winter storms over the past week has hit the track and another 2 inches were predicted for later Thursday. The weather is expected to clear on Friday.
Substitute races will be offered in the coming days for all horses that were entered on Thursday.