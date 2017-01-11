Saturday Divisional Round Matchups: Falcons, Patriots set as Favorites

OddsSharkJan 11, 2017, 7:16 PM EST

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons nearly won at Seattle during the regular season, which is partially why they are a significant favorite against the Seahawks this week despite a poor playoff track record.

The Falcons are listed as five-point favorites against the Seahawks and Russell Wilson, with a 51.5-point total in their NFC Divisional Round matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Atlanta, which had a bye last weekend, is 7-2 straight-up and 6-3 against the spread in games following a bye week during Ryan’s career. However, Atlanta is just 1-5 SU and 0-6 ATS in its last six playoff games according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

The Seahawks, who are 11-5-1 SU and 8-8-1 ATS, seemed to get their running game untracked during their wild card win against the Detroit Lions. Thomas Rawls figures to have an opportunity for a big day since the Falcons allow 4.5 yards per rush, the worst of any playoff team.

Wilson will not be facing an imposing pass rush, and Atlanta’s ability to cover WR Doug Baldwin and TE Jimmy Graham could be affected without CB Desmond Trufant (chest). That said, Seattle has never won a playoff game on the road as the underdog, going 0-8 SU.

The Falcons, who are 11-5 SU and 10-6 ATS, may be capable of capitalizing on Seattle’s diminished deep pass coverage now that FS Steven Terrell is replacing injured All-Pro Earl Thomas. The Seahawks’ best chance of stopping Atlanta is through blitzing Ryan with DE Cliff Avril and MLB Bobby Wagner. Star WR Julio Jones will have a tough matchup against Seahawks CB Richard Sherman, but if Ryan has protection, there should be opportunities for playmakers such as RB Devonta Freeman and WR Taylor Gabriel.

The total has gone over in the Falcons’ last six games.

On Saturday night, the New England Patriots are 15-point betting favorites against the Houston Texans, with a 44.5-point total in the AFC Divisional Round matchup. The spread is the largest in the playoffs since 1998.

The Texans, who are 10-7 SU and 7-9-1 ATS, are going from facing Oakland Raiders rookie QB Connor Cook last week to facing Tom Brady in New England. The Texans rely on a  defense which has allowed the fewest yards in the league, with CB Johnathan Joseph and CB Kareem Jackson doing a stellar job of containing the short-range passes that are Brady’s specialty.

The Patriots, who are 14-2 SU and 13-3 ATS, already defeated Houston once this season, without Brady. New England, which is 4-1 ATS in its last five games against Houston, should be able to keep a run/pass balance thanks to RB LeGarrette Blount. Houston has struggled at covering running backs on pass plays and Brady, with Dion Lewis and James White, should be able to exploit that weakness.

The total has gone over in six of the last eight games between the Texans and the Patriots. In the last two years the favored team is 2-4-2 ATS in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. Last year all four home teams won in the Divisional Round.

MUST WATCH: High-school RB breaks nine tackles during spectacular TD

steel-valley
Ed O Brien/ScoutPennPreps
By James BestDec 10, 2016, 4:32 PM EST

Steel Valley RB Najhier West broke nine tackles during a spectacular 60-yard touchdown run against Southern Columbia.

Almost immediately after the video was posted on social media, West’s run was compared to Marshawn Lynch’s legendary touchdown against the Saints that caused a legitimate earthquake.

West finished with 290 yards and five touchdowns as Steel Valley cruised to the championship with a 49-7 victory.

 

 

 

NFL Week 14 odds roundup: Chiefs favorites over Raiders among betting lines

OddsSharkDec 6, 2016, 7:21 PM EST

The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to beat the spread at home and the Oakland Raiders are riding a fairly lengthy against-the-spread streak on the road. Nevertheless, the Chiefs are listed as three-point favorites on the NFL lines against the Raiders with a 46.5-point total in the Thursday Night Football matchup at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

The Chiefs are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight home games at Arrowhead Stadium whereas the Raiders are 8-0 ATS in their last eight road games, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

Kansas City beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, as the likes of OLB Derrick Johnson, CB Marcus Peters and FS Eric Berry showed they can contain a top offense. Oakland’s Derek Carr leads the NFL’s fifth-best offense. Chiefs QB Alex Smith is not flashy but efficient and Oakland, 30th in total defense, is prone to giving up a lot of yards.

The Dallas Cowboys are favored by three points on the road against the New York Giants in the Sunday Night Football matchup. Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott is up against a Giants defense which is much improved, but regressed in Week 13 by allowing Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell to rush for 118 yards. Dallas is 4-2 SU in its last six road games against the Giants, whose poor offensive line might hamper Eli Manning’s best efforts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are favored by two points on the road against the Buffalo Bills. Snow is in the forecast. The Steelers have given QB Ben Roethlisberger excellent pass protection, and when the Bills pass rush is stopped their defense is beatable. Buffalo is getting WR Sammy Watkins back to complement star RB LeSean McCoy and the fact Buffalo is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as a home underdog should not be overlooked.

With the AFC South lead at stake, the Indianapolis Colts are six-point favorites against the Houston Texans. Colts QB Andrew Luck has never lost at home to Houston, which likely needs to get pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (elbow, wrist) back on the field to have a chance. Texans RB Lamar Miller was absolutely shut down against Green Bay in Week 13, but could bounce back against a mediocre Colts defense.

The Seattle Seahawks are 2.5-point road favorites against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is 4-1 ATS in their last five games as an underdog and QB Aaron Rodgers, along with WR Jordy Nelson and TE Jared Cook, pose a strong test for a Seahawks defense that has plugged in FS Steven Terrell for glue guy Earl Thomas (broken tibia). Russell Wilson may actually have a ground game, judging by Thomas Rawls’ 104-yard effort last week against the Carolina Panthers.

And the New England Patriots are seven-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens in the Monday Night Football matchup. Tom Brady, without Rob Gronkowski but still complemented by the likes of Julian Edelman and LeGarrette Blount, is facing the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense. Ravens QB Joe Flacco is coming off a strong performance and his team is not only 5-0 ATS in its last five Monday games, but has always competed well at Gillette Stadium.