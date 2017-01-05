Kvitova’s recovery going well, reward offered for attacker

PRAGUE (AP) Petra Kvitova’s recovery from surgery after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand has been going well.
Kvitova’s spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says the two-time Wimbledon champion has gradually started doing exercises with her injured fingers and “all have been going according to the plans and expectations.”
Kvitova has surgery on Dec. 20 following injuries on her left hand in the attack at her home in the town of Prostejov the same day.
She is expected to out for up to six months.
Kvitova’s fellow players from the Prostejov tennis club have offered a reward of $3,850 for information leading to the arrest of the attacker, who still remains at large.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) After Novak Djokovic won his second-round match at the Qatar Open, his opponent asked him to pose for a selfie.
The 12-time Grand Slam champion cheerfully obliged.
“I just have to mention that making a selfie after the match was over, that was the first time that I ever had this kind of experience in my career,” Djokovic said on court after beating Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 6-3, 6-4 Wednesday. “So, Horacio, well done. Very original.”
Djokovic managed to break the Argentine once in each set while never facing a break point on the other side.
“Credit to Zeballos for playing some fearless tennis,” said Djokovic, the defending champion. “He was stepping in and trying to go for his shots. He wasn’t backing up to the baseline.”
With the win, the second-seeded Djokovic advanced to the quarterfinals and will next face Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic.
Stepanek defeated wild-card entry Arthur De Greef of Belgium 6-3, 6-2. The 38-year-old Stepanek is the oldest ATP Tour quarterfinalist since 42-year-old Jimmy Connors reached the final eight at the 1995 Halle tournament.
Also, Fernando Verdasco needed six match points, three in the second set tiebreaker, to beat fourth-seeded David Goffin of Belgium 6-1, 7-6 (6).
DOHA, Qatar (AP) Top-ranked Andy Murray extended his winning streak to a career-best 25 matches by defeating Jeremy Chardy of France 6-0, 7-6 (2) in his first match of the year at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.
Murray clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking in his last match of 2016, winning a career-best ninth title by holding off long-time No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals championship match.
Murray, who won back-to-back Doha titles in 2008 and 2009, was greeted enthusiastically by the crowd when he took to the court.
One fan held up a handwritten sign, “Welcome to Doha Sir Andy,” referencing his recently being knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.
Murray won the opening set by posting only one unforced error and seven winners. In all, Murray had nine unforced errors and 18 winners.
The 69th-ranked Chardy settled into the second set, even managing to break Murray’s serve in the first game.
But from 2-2 in the second set tiebreaker, Murray reeled off five straight points to finish off the match.
Murray, who has beaten Chardy in nine of the 10 matches they have played, will face Gerald Melzer of Austria in the next round.
Fifth seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, playing in Doha for the first time since he won the title in 2012, ousted Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
The win booked Tsonga a second-round outing against Dustin Brown of Germany.