California Chrome, Arrogate, Songbird up for Eclipse Awards

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — California Chrome and Arrogate are among the finalists for Horse of the Year, the top prize that will be awarded at the Eclipse Awards.
California Chrome won seven of his eight starts in 2016. The lone loss was to Arrogate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Finalists were announced Thursday at Gulfstream Park. The trophies will be presented there on Jan. 21 – one week before California Chrome races for the final time, almost certainly facing Arrogate again in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.
Songbird is the third Horse of the Year finalist. She’s also up for 3-year-old filly honors, as is Arrogate for 3-year-old males and California Chrome in the older dirt male division.
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Midnight Storm won the $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths after Horse of the Year contender Arrogate was scratched Sunday at Santa Anita.
Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Midnight Storm ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.65 on a wet track and paid $3.20 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite.
Accelerate returned $3, while Dalmore was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field that resulted after Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate was scratched from the Grade 2 race.
Trainer Bob Baffert decided against running Arrogate after rain had pounded the track the last two days. Arrogate is being pointed toward the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Jan. 28.
Midnight Storm was coming off a 7 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar on Nov. 27.
“I thought he’d love the surface,” trainer Phil D’Amato said. “They were going fast.”
The victory, worth $120,000, increased Midnight Storm’s career earnings to $1,461,110, with 10 wins in 21 starts.
NEW YORK — Send It In concluded a successful season with a 3 3/4-length victory on Saturday in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes for New York breds at Aqueduct.
The 4-year-old gelding trained by Todd Pletcher rallied four-wide to improve his 2016 record to 3-1-0 in four starts.
Manny Franco was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41.
The 3-5 favorite paid $3.30, $2.40 and $2.10.
Empire Dreams, last year’s Robb winner, was second. He returned $3.40 and $3.20.
Testosterstone paid $5.20 to show.