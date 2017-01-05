California Chrome, Arrogate, Songbird up for Eclipse Awards

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — California Chrome and Arrogate are among the finalists for Horse of the Year, the top prize that will be awarded at the Eclipse Awards.

California Chrome won seven of his eight starts in 2016. The lone loss was to Arrogate in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Finalists were announced Thursday at Gulfstream Park. The trophies will be presented there on Jan. 21 – one week before California Chrome races for the final time, almost certainly facing Arrogate again in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup.

Songbird is the third Horse of the Year finalist. She’s also up for 3-year-old filly honors, as is Arrogate for 3-year-old males and California Chrome in the older dirt male division.