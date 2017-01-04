170103-murray


World No. 1 Murray wins his opening match of 2017 in Doha

Associated PressJan 4, 2017, 12:56 AM EST

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Top-ranked Andy Murray extended his winning streak to a career-best 25 matches by defeating Jeremy Chardy of France 6-0, 7-6 (2) in his first match of the year at the Qatar Open on Tuesday.

Murray clinched the year-end No. 1 ranking in his last match of 2016, winning a career-best ninth title by holding off long-time No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals championship match.

Murray, who won back-to-back Doha titles in 2008 and 2009, was greeted enthusiastically by the crowd when he took to the court.

One fan held up a handwritten sign, “Welcome to Doha Sir Andy,” referencing his recently being knighted by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Murray won the opening set by posting only one unforced error and seven winners. In all, Murray had nine unforced errors and 18 winners.

The 69th-ranked Chardy settled into the second set, even managing to break Murray’s serve in the first game.

But from 2-2 in the second set tiebreaker, Murray reeled off five straight points to finish off the match.

Murray, who has beaten Chardy in nine of the 10 matches they have played, will face Gerald Melzer of Austria in the next round.

Fifth seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France, playing in Doha for the first time since he won the title in 2012, ousted Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

The win booked Tsonga a second-round outing against Dustin Brown of Germany.

Venus Williams withdraws from ASB Classic with arm injury

170103-venus
Associated PressJan 4, 2017, 12:52 AM EST

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Venus Williams has withdrawn from the ASB Tennis Classic, her first tournament of 2017, due to an arm injury.

Williams beat New Zealand wildcard Jade Lewis in a first-round match and was due to play Japan’s Naomi Osaka in the second round later Wednesday but withdrew before the match.

The former No.1 and seven-time grand slam winner struggled early against Lewis and had to save a set point in the first set.

Tournament director Karl Budge told reporters Williams “wasn’t able to serve as she would like to and at the level that we have come to expect from Venus and unfortunately that has taken her away from the tournament this year.”

The Australian Open, the year’s first grand slam tournament, begins on Jan. 16.

Serena Williams wins opening match in Auckland

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 03: Serena Williams of USA looks on in her match against Pauline Parmentier of France on day two of the ASB Classic on January 3, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)
Associated PressJan 3, 2017, 1:07 PM EST

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) Serena Williams mixed flashes of form and occasional bouts of frustration as she ended four months on the sidelines with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pauline Parmentier on Tuesday in the first round of the ASB Classic.

Top-seeded Williams had to wait an extra day to make her first appearance of 2017 because rain forced the postponement of her first-round match on Monday.

It was wind rather than rain that troubled Williams on Tuesday as a swirling breeze on the open-air center court at the Auckland Tennis Center made it difficult to serve.

She took 74 minutes to beat No. 69-ranked Parmentier, serving eight aces – including one on match point – but also prolonging the match with a series of unforced errors, including four double-faults.

“This wind was getting to me,” Williams said. “It’s like every day I’ve practiced here there’s been no wind and today I play and it’s real windy, so it was fun. It wasn’t fun, actually, it was interesting.”

Williams made a shaky start, dropping serve in an opening game before Parmentier held her own serve to love. But she seemed to find some form and confidence in the third game which included a booming winner from a crosscourt forehand.

Williams broke Parmentier’s serve in the sixth and eighth games and held comfortably, serving out the set in only 29 minutes.

There were signs of frustration from Williams as the wind picked up and she struggled to put her first serve in play. When she did, she won 80 percent of first serve points.

She also found herself out of position to play convincing groundstrokes as the wind carried the ball away from her racket. Williams’ backhand especially suffered, though she looked to move around the court freely.

She broke Parmentier in the third game of the second set, then immediately lost her own serve. Williams struggled to hold serve in the sixth game, saving three breakpoints, but she signaled her intention to finish it off quickly with two powerful winners which allowed her to break again in the seventh game.

Only two main draw matches were completed on the rain-interrupted first day. In other matches Tuesday, Venus Williams was set to play New Zealand wildcard Jade Lewis and former No. 1-ranked Caroline Wozniacki was against Nicole Gibbs.