Midnight Storm wins San Pasqual at Santa Anita; Arrogate out

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Midnight Storm won the $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths after Horse of the Year contender Arrogate was scratched Sunday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Midnight Storm ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.65 on a wet track and paid $3.20 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite.

Accelerate returned $3, while Dalmore was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field that resulted after Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate was scratched from the Grade 2 race.

Trainer Bob Baffert decided against running Arrogate after rain had pounded the track the last two days. Arrogate is being pointed toward the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Jan. 28.

Midnight Storm was coming off a 7 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar on Nov. 27.

“I thought he’d love the surface,” trainer Phil D’Amato said. “They were going fast.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Midnight Storm’s career earnings to $1,461,110, with 10 wins in 21 starts.