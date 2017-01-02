160411-santa-anita-park
Midnight Storm wins San Pasqual at Santa Anita; Arrogate out

Associated PressJan 2, 2017, 3:05 AM EST

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) Midnight Storm won the $200,000 San Pasqual Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths after Horse of the Year contender Arrogate was scratched Sunday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Rafael Bejarano, Midnight Storm ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:40.65 on a wet track and paid $3.20 and $2.10 as the 3-5 favorite.

Accelerate returned $3, while Dalmore was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field that resulted after Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Arrogate was scratched from the Grade 2 race.

Trainer Bob Baffert decided against running Arrogate after rain had pounded the track the last two days. Arrogate is being pointed toward the inaugural $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida on Jan. 28.

Midnight Storm was coming off a 7 3/4-length victory in the Grade 3 Native Diver Stakes at Del Mar on Nov. 27.

“I thought he’d love the surface,” trainer Phil D’Amato said. “They were going fast.”

The victory, worth $120,000, increased Midnight Storm’s career earnings to $1,461,110, with 10 wins in 21 starts.

Send It In scores in Aqueduct’s Alex M. Robb Stakes

Associated PressDec 31, 2016, 8:45 PM EST

NEW YORK — Send It In concluded a successful season with a 3 3/4-length victory on Saturday in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes for New York breds at Aqueduct.

The 4-year-old gelding trained by Todd Pletcher rallied four-wide to improve his 2016 record to 3-1-0 in four starts.

Manny Franco was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41.

The 3-5 favorite paid $3.30, $2.40 and $2.10.

Empire Dreams, last year’s Robb winner, was second. He returned $3.40 and $3.20.

Testosterstone paid $5.20 to show.

Set sail: Haul Anchor wins Big A’s Damon Runyon Stakes

Associated PressDec 30, 2016, 3:51 AM EST

NEW YORK — Haul Anchor was the 13-1 upset winner Thursday of the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds in the mud at Aqueduct.

The colt trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and ridden by Cornelio Velasquez set the pace, beating Mo Maverick by 4 1/2 lengths.

The time was 1:45.69 for the mile and 70 yards.

Haul Anchor won for the second time in six starts, paying $29.20, $12.40 and $7.40.

Mo Maverick returned $5.60 and $5, and Carradine paid $5 to show.