Send It In scores in Aqueduct’s Alex M. Robb Stakes

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NEW YORK — Send It In concluded a successful season with a 3 3/4-length victory on Saturday in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes for New York breds at Aqueduct.

The 4-year-old gelding trained by Todd Pletcher rallied four-wide to improve his 2016 record to 3-1-0 in four starts.

Manny Franco was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41.

The 3-5 favorite paid $3.30, $2.40 and $2.10.

Empire Dreams, last year’s Robb winner, was second. He returned $3.40 and $3.20.

Testosterstone paid $5.20 to show.