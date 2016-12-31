Send It In scores in Aqueduct’s Alex M. Robb Stakes

NEW YORK — Send It In concluded a successful season with a 3 3/4-length victory on Saturday in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes for New York breds at Aqueduct.
The 4-year-old gelding trained by Todd Pletcher rallied four-wide to improve his 2016 record to 3-1-0 in four starts.
Manny Franco was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41.
The 3-5 favorite paid $3.30, $2.40 and $2.10.
Empire Dreams, last year’s Robb winner, was second. He returned $3.40 and $3.20.
Testosterstone paid $5.20 to show.
NEW YORK — Haul Anchor was the 13-1 upset winner Thursday of the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds in the mud at Aqueduct.
The colt trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and ridden by Cornelio Velasquez set the pace, beating Mo Maverick by 4 1/2 lengths.
The time was 1:45.69 for the mile and 70 yards.
Haul Anchor won for the second time in six starts, paying $29.20, $12.40 and $7.40.
Mo Maverick returned $5.60 and $5, and Carradine paid $5 to show.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) A New Zealand jockey has died after a two-horse fall at a race meeting on Sunday which was attended by two of her children.
Rebecca Black, a 39-year-old mother of three, was riding in the eighth race at the Tapanui Racing Club meeting at Gore when her mount, Point Proven, stumbled and fell. Another horse, Misscattlecreek, which was following closely behind Point Proven, also fell, but its rider was unhurt.
Police and paramedics who attended the incident said the jockey died at the scene from her injuries. A New Zealand Police spokesman told the Otago Daily Times that Black’s death had been referred to the coroner for investigation.
In 2003, Black suffered neck and head injuries during a fall in trackwork. She returned to race riding in 2010 and had ridden 108 winners from 1,264 starts.