SNF: Packers field-goal favorite against Lions in NFC North showdown

OddsSharkDec 30, 2016, 11:00 PM EST

Matthew Stafford will have some, but not all of his key pieces back when his Detroit Lions try to stop the bleeding in a potential winner-takes-all matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, who are the hottest team in the NFL, are three-point betting favorites against the host Lions with a 49.5-point total for Sunday Night Football, according to sportsbooks monitored by the OddsShark.com.

Detroit has lost three of its last four games to fall into jeopardy of missing the playoffs, but they are 6-0 straight-up and 5-1 against the spread over their last six home games at Ford Field. Green Bay is 18-4 SU in the teams’ last 22 meetings, but interestingly the streaking Packers are 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games after winning their two most recent road games.

Green Bay is 9-6 SU and 7-7-1 ATS, thanks to a five-game win streak where it has averaged 31 points per game. The Lions have a resilient, if far from stingy defense (15th in the NFL), so the Packers will have to be patient and not make mistakes. Rodgers’ best receiver, Jordy Nelson, will have a tougher matchup if CB Darius Slay (hamstring), who practiced this week, returns from one-game absence.

The Packers also have starting WR Randall Cobb (ankle) potentially hobbled. The Lions have only 25 sacks this season, and if the likes Ziggy Ansah and Kerry Hyder can’t get to Rodgers, Detroit’s pass coverage could get exposed.

The Packers, who have been on a roller coaster ride on the odds to win Super Bowl 51, are 3-1 ATS in their last four games against the Lions. Converted WR Ty Montgomery has given Green Bay a reasonable facsimile of a rushing attack.

Detroit is 9-6 SU and 8-7 ATS, on the margin of Stafford having engineered eight victories in games where his team trailed in the fourth quarter. The Packers, with OLB Clay Matthews and OLB Nick Perry, have a strong pass rush and Detroit will need C Travis Swanson – who is back from missing three games due to a brain injury – to shore up their pass protection.

Green Bay allows a NFL-worst 8.0 yards per pass, and provided time to make his reads Stafford should be able to consistently find WR Marvin Jones, WR Golden Tate and slot WR Anquan Boldin.

Running back Theo Riddick (wrist) has been ruled out, leaving Dwayne Washington to prop up Detroit’s 30th-ranked running game. If the Lions are to win, it will come down to their formula of keeping the game close and counting on Stafford to deliver at the decisive stage.

The total has gone OVER in three of the Packers’ last four games against the Lions heading into their Sunday Night Football matchup. The loser will back into a wild-card berth if the Washington Redskins lose against the New York Giants, but the Giants are locked into their playoff position and have the luxury of resting key players.

Prescott, Cowboys touchdown favorite against Bucs for Sunday night

OddsSharkDec 16, 2016, 12:20 AM EST

A touchdown spread seems a trifle high since the Dallas Cowboys seem to be cooling off and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the hottest defense in the NFL.

The Cowboys are listed as seven-point favorites against the Buccaneers with a 46.5-point total for Sunday Night Football at sportsbooks monitored by the OddsShark.com. Dallas has not covered in any of its last three games, two of which were away from AT&T Stadium.

However, the Cowboys are 18-6 straight-up in their last 24 home games after consecutive road games.

The host Cowboys, who are 11-2 SU and 9-3-1 ATS, will likely try to set the tone for the night by relying on NFL rushing leader Ezekiel Elliott to carry them while running behind the likes of RG Zack Martin, C Travis Frederick and LT Tryon Smith. Tampa Bay is below-average at stopping the run, allowing 4.3 yards per attempt.

The passing phase could be problematic for Dallas. Rookie QB Dak Prescott has struggled of late, but conversely Tampa Bay leads the NFL in opponents’ quarterback rating since Week 10 and has a strong pass rush led by DE Robert Ayers.

The Buccaneers can match up a strong set of cornerbacks, Brent Grimes and Vernon Hargreaves, against WR Dez Bryant and WR Terrance Williams. They had three interceptions last week against New Orleans’ Drew Brees, who has been in the NFL since Prescott was in elementary school.

The Buccaneers are 8-5 SU and 8-5 ATS thanks to their five-game win streak. Quarterback Jameis Winston, WR Mike Evans and TE Cameron Brate have helped Tampa Bay make a vast improvement in the passing phase, which made a difference during their recent statement wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks.

Winston should be able to keep the first-down chains moving on Sunday, but how many points Tampa Bay puts up might vary depending on whether Dallas (five interceptions, 31st in the NFL) continues to struggle at causing turnovers and how well the Buccaneers do in the red zone.

Tampa Bay has the lowest yards per rush (3.5) of any team with at least 340 attempts, so Cowboys OLB Sean Lee should have plenty of chances to make big hits. The Buccaneers won’t win many games on the margin of their running game, but they certainly aren’t going to junk it and leave Winston in a one-dimensional scheme that’s easy to defend.

The total has gone over on the NFL betting lines at the sportsbooks in six of the Buccaneers’ last seven games at night.

NFL Week 15 Odds: Seahawks TNF Favorites, Broncos Underdogs vs. Patriots

OddsSharkDec 14, 2016, 12:24 AM EST

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks take a track record of bouncing back into their prime-time game against the Los Angeles Rams, who just axed coach Jeff Fisher. The Seahawks are listed as 15-point favorites against the Rams with a 38.5-point total, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

In spite of a pitiful six-turnover effort against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14, the Seahawks face their largest line since their 2013 Super Bowl season. Seattle is 7-0 straight-up and 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games after a loss, but the Rams are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games against the Seahawks.

Wilson is coming off the worst game of his Seahawks career, but facing a weak Rams pass rush might be the tonic for him to recover. With a rookie QB, Jared Goff, and interim coach Jim Fassel on the sideline, one probably shouldn’t count on much output from Los Angeles’ offense.

The New England Patriots are favored by three points against the host Denver Broncos in an AFC Championship Game rematch. New England is 1-6 SU and 1-6 ATS in its last seven trips into Denver, but the Broncos’ inability to run the ball and stop the run could tilt the playing field toward Tom Brady, especially if RB LeGarrette Blount gets going.

The New York Giants are 4.5-point favorites against the Detroit Lions. Lions QB Matthew Stafford (dislocated middle finger) will be playing hurt in a late-season outdoor game and one wonders how long the Lions can sustain their knack for fourth-quarter rallies. That said, the inconsistency of the Eli Manning-led offense makes the Giants a shaky play at minus-4.5.

The Miami Dolphins are 2.5-point road favorites against the New York Jets in a Saturday matchup. While backup QB Matt Moore has a short week to get ready to replace Ryan Tannehill (knee), the Dolphins are also facing one of the NFL’s leakiest pass defenses. Jets rookie QB Bryce Petty will have to decode a solid Miami defense that has film on him after his  Week 14 start in San Francisco.

In a matchup of teams dearly clinging to playoff life, the Minnesota Vikings are favored by four points against the Indianapolis Colts. Neither the Colts’ Andrew Luck nor the Vikings’ Sam Bradford has been able to count on adequate pass protection. The game could come down to whether the Vikings shut down RB Frank Gore and make the Colts offense one-dimensional. Minnesota is 10-0 ATS in their last 10 interconference games.

And the Dallas Cowboys are seven-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Sunday Night Football matchup. Cowboys rookie QB Dak Prescott has struggled against strong pass rushes in the past two games (against the Vikings and Giants) and the vastly improved Bucs defense, with 30 sacks, can get to the quarterback. Tampa Bay QB Jameis Winston will be seeking a bounce-back performance against a suspect Dallas pass defense.