Set sail: Haul Anchor wins Big A’s Damon Runyon Stakes

NEW YORK — Haul Anchor was the 13-1 upset winner Thursday of the $100,000 Damon Runyon Stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds in the mud at Aqueduct.
The colt trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and ridden by Cornelio Velasquez set the pace, beating Mo Maverick by 4 1/2 lengths.
The time was 1:45.69 for the mile and 70 yards.
Haul Anchor won for the second time in six starts, paying $29.20, $12.40 and $7.40.
Mo Maverick returned $5.60 and $5, and Carradine paid $5 to show.
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) A New Zealand jockey has died after a two-horse fall at a race meeting on Sunday which was attended by two of her children.
Rebecca Black, a 39-year-old mother of three, was riding in the eighth race at the Tapanui Racing Club meeting at Gore when her mount, Point Proven, stumbled and fell. Another horse, Misscattlecreek, which was following closely behind Point Proven, also fell, but its rider was unhurt.
Police and paramedics who attended the incident said the jockey died at the scene from her injuries. A New Zealand Police spokesman told the Otago Daily Times that Black’s death had been referred to the coroner for investigation.
In 2003, Black suffered neck and head injuries during a fall in trackwork. She returned to race riding in 2010 and had ridden 108 winners from 1,264 starts.
NEW YORK — Bavaro scored another win for Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells in the $150,000 Great White Way Stakes at Aqueduct on Saturday.
Bavaro, a gray colt named for the tight end on two of Parcell’s Super Bowl winning teams with the New York Giants, improved to 2-for-2 in the stakes for New York bred 2-year-olds.
Bavaro charged right to the front with Manny Franco aboard and dictated the pace in a 3 3/4-length win over 1-5 favorite Gold for the King.
“He’s a tough horse, that’s why he’s named Bavaro,” winning trainer Gary Sciacca said. “He’s a big, good looking runner where nothing bothers him. He’s like a bull.”
The victory was worth $90,000 to Parcells’ August Dawn Farm.
The time was 1:11.16 for the six furlongs over the track rated good.
Bavaro, the 7-2 second choice, paid $9.90, $3 and $2.30.
Gold for the King returned $2.10 and $2.10.
It was another 8 1/4 lengths back to third-place finisher Remstin who paid $3.30 to show.
Also on the card, War Story was the commanding 7 3/4-length winner of the $125,000 Queens County Stakes, paying $8.40 to win.