Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Tennis great Serena Williams is tying the knot.
Williams announced her engagement to Alexis Ohanian on Thursday, posting a poem on Reddit that she accepted the proposal of the social news website’s co-founder.
Williams’ agent, Jill Smoller, confirmed the engagement in an email to The Associated Press.
Ohanian wrote on his Facebook page, “She said yes.”
Williams, 35, has been dating Ohanian, 33, for over a year.
Her poem:
“I came home/A little late/Someone had a bag packed for me/And a carriage awaited/Destination: Rome/To escort me to my very own “charming”/Back to where our stars first collided/And now it was full circle/At the same table we first met by chance/This time he made it not by chance/But by choice/Down on one knee/He said 4 words/And I said yes.”
Williams in July won Wimbledon for the seventh time to tie Steffi Graf’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles. In September she passed Roger Federer for most all-time Grand Slam match victories, winning her 308th in the U.S. Open.
No wedding date has been announced.
LONDON — Ana Ivanovic is retiring from tennis at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries.
In a live broadcast on Facebook, Ivanovic said Wednesday “it was a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate.” The Serb won 15 tour titles, including the 2008 French Open, and is now ranked No. 63.
“It’s been well-known that I’ve been hampered by injuries. … I can only play if I can perform up to my own high standards and I can no longer do that,” she said. “So it’s time to move on.”
Ivanovic became a UNICEF national ambassador for Serbia in 2007 and says that position will figure in her plans.
“I will become an ambassador of sport and healthy life. I will also explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion among other endeavors,” she said on her Facebook page. “I will also have more time for my philanthropic activities with my work with UNICEF. I’ve lived my dreams and I really hope to help others do so as well.”
A finalist at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008, Ivanovic lost in the first round of this year’s U.S. Open to 89th-ranked Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic. It was her second consecutive exit in the first round at Flushing Meadows.
Ivanovic announced a week later she would take the rest of the season off because of wrist and toe injuries, saying she had a recurring wrist injury and would also have surgery on a toe she broke at the Australian Open in January 2015.
“Ana is a true champion and a great ambassador for the sport of women’s tennis,” WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement on the tour’s website. “She has contributed greatly to the entire sport, both in her home country of Serbia and across the globe.”
MADRID — Rafael Nadal has added former player and fellow Spaniard Carlos Moya to his coaching team ahead of the 2017 season.
The 14-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement Saturday that Moya will work together with Toni Nadal and Francis Roig.
“To have someone like Carlos, who is not only a friend but also a very important person in my career, is something special,” Nadal said. “He will be next to me on my practice and competition.”
Moya, who won the 1998 French Open as a player, parted ways earlier this month with Milos Raonic after leading the Canadian to his most successful year on the tour. Raonic reached his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and moved up to a career-high ranking of No. 3. Moya had joined Raonic’s team in January.
“To be able to help Rafa is something special for me and I am sure that together with Toni, Francis and the rest of the team we have a great common project,” Moya said. “Rafa is a special player and above all a great person and friend on which I have a lot of trust and confidence that will be able to continue winning important titles.”
Toni Nadal, the player’s uncle and main coach, said Moya will also join projects involving the Rafa Nadal Academy.
“When I knew Carlos had stopped with Raonic I called him since we think he can join all our projects,” Toni Nadal said. “Carlos has always been a special person for us … We understand it is the right moment to have him join our team.”