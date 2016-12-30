Sailing guru in as performance director at British Cycling

MANCHESTER, England — One of the key figures behind Britain’s recent success in Olympic sailing has been hired as performance director at the country’s cycling federation.
Stephen Park’s appointment by British Cycling was announced on Friday, at a time of upheaval in the country’s most successful Olympic sport.
British Cycling is currently without a technical director after Shane Sutton’s resignation in April this year over allegations of discrimination. The organization has also been defending its integrity in recent weeks amid allegations of wrongdoing, which led to its leaders being questioned at British parliamentary doping hearings on Monday. UK Anti-Doping officials have also visited British Cycling headquarters.
The 48-year-old Park, who isn’t a specialist in cycling, becomes British Cycling’s first performance director since Dave Brailsford’s departure in April 2014 to concentrate solely on Team Sky. His main task will be to continue Britain’s dominance of Olympic cycling, with the country winning six gold medals from 10 track events at the Rio de Janeiro Games.
In his role as British Sailing’s Olympics manager, Park led Britain’s sailors to the top of the Olympic medal table in Rio and helped Britain amass 23 Olympic and Paralympic medals in his 15 years at the helm.
“Clearly cycling poses very different challenges to sailing,” Park said, “but it’s a sport I am very passionate about from a personal perspective.”
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Several hundred cyclists turned out Tuesday for an early morning ride with Lance Armstrong, who is in New Zealand to film a commercial for a local brewery.
Armstrong issued an invitation by social media to join him cycling around Auckland’s waterfront and a crowd estimated at up to 1,000 turned out.
Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned for life from cycling in 2013 after admitting he used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career.
Armstrong told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that he was glad to know he still has some support.
New Zealand’s Lion Breweries has confirmed it brought the 45-year-old Texan to New Zealand. In an internal staff email, the brewer said “we are using Lance to tell a cautionary tale called `The Consequence’, which depicts how much you stand to lose when you pursue success at all costs.”
“We wanted to highlight that actions have consequences and we couldn’t think of anyone better to demonstrate that than Lance,” the email said.
Armstrong arrived in Auckland on Sunday from Houston, telling reporters he is in New Zealand on business but has bought his bike and golf clubs.
He took part in a ride later that day with a small group including New Zealand Ironman triathlon champion Cameron Brown.
LONDON — Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, ending a career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and the Tour de France.
The 36-year-old Wiggins made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.
Wiggins says “2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards,” adding that he fulfilled a “childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.”
Wiggins is Britain’s most decorated Olympian with five golds in a haul of eight medals. He became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he triumphed in cycling’s most grueling race in 2012.